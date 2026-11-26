Ford unveils in-house GT41 hypercar for Le Mans 2027
Ford just pulled the wraps off its latest hypercar, the GT41, which is set to race at Le Mans in 2027.
Inspired by the legendary GT40, this new model stands just 41-inch tall and packs a punch with a 5.4-liter hybrid V-8, built entirely by Ford's own team in Dearborn.
It's a fresh start for Ford, moving away from previous outside partnerships.
Ford centralizes engine development at Dearborn
The whole engine development happens under one roof at Ford's massive Dearborn facility, making things faster and more efficient.
There are more than 100 testing cells on site, and even a backup engine is already being put through its paces in simulations.
The big public reveal? It's happening during the Detroit Lions's Thanksgiving Day game, with more testing lined up before the car hits its first race in Qatar next March.