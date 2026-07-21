Ford's 1st compact electric pickup arrives 2027 with Tesla NACS
Ford is rolling out its first compact electric pickup in 2027, starting at $30,000.
What's cool? It'll come with a Tesla NACS charging port, so you can plug straight into Tesla Superchargers: no adapters or hassle.
Built on Ford's Universal EV Platform, this truck is designed to be affordable and practical for everyday drivers.
Roomy interior and 483km range
Ford says the new EV pickup will have a roomy interior (even more space than a Toyota RAV4), plus a 400-volt system and lithium iron phosphate batteries to keep costs down and maximize cabin space.
Expect at least 483km of range per charge and lower ownership costs than a Tesla Model Y.
Production kicks off at Ford's upgraded Louisville Assembly Plant, so they're clearly betting big on making EVs simpler and cheaper for everyone.