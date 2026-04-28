Ford's Mustang Cobra Jet 2200 sets fastest EV dragstrip time
Ford's Mustang Cobra Jet 2200 has made history, blasting through a quarter-mile in just 6.87 seconds at 356km/h, making it the fastest electric car on the drag strip.
This new ride builds on the legacy of the earlier Cobra Jet 1800, but now packs two electric motors with a massive 2,200hp (up from four motors and 1,800hp before).
It's Ford showing they're serious about next-level EV racing.
Cobra Jet 2200 lighter and faster-charging
The Cobra Jet 2200 isn't just quicker; it's smarter too. The two-motor setup makes it lighter and charges faster than before.
For safety, there's an instant power cutoff that can be triggered by either the driver or crew.
Plus, its new multi-speed transmission and clutch system help manage all that power so launches are smooth and controlled.
Ford's clearly aiming to set a new standard for electric dragsters everywhere.