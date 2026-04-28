Ford's Mustang Cobra Jet 2200 sets fastest EV dragstrip time

Cobra Jet 2200 lighter and faster-charging

The Cobra Jet 2200 isn't just quicker; it's smarter too. The two-motor setup makes it lighter and charges faster than before.

For safety, there's an instant power cutoff that can be triggered by either the driver or crew.

Plus, its new multi-speed transmission and clutch system help manage all that power so launches are smooth and controlled.

Ford's clearly aiming to set a new standard for electric dragsters everywhere.