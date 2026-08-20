FWDA unveils Supreme Lite AI-piloted fighter flight demonstrator in India
FWDA, a homegrown defense startup, just rolled out its first AI-piloted fighter aircraft program flight demonstrator called Supreme Lite.
Weighing in at 250kg, this flight demonstrator is currently going through ground checks and system integration, with its first test flight set for later in 2026.
This marks a big step as India moves from designing on screens to actually building and testing advanced aircraft.
FWDA eyes mobbing doctrine and RATO
Supreme Lite isn't just another flight demonstrator: it's the testbed for FWDA's plan to use larger numbers of AI-piloted fighter aircraft in future air combat.
Their "Mobbing Doctrine" is all about strength in numbers and cost-effectiveness over traditional expensive fighters.
They're also exploring rocket-assisted takeoff (RATO), a capability that could potentially allow operations from shorter or austere launch locations.
As founder and CEO Suhas Tejaskanda puts it, "Supreme Lite is our first opportunity to take that thinking out of the digital environment and begin validating it through a real flying aircraft."