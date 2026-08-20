FWDA unveils Supreme Lite AI-piloted fighter flight demonstrator in India

Supreme Lite isn't just another flight demonstrator: it's the testbed for FWDA's plan to use larger numbers of AI-piloted fighter aircraft in future air combat.

Their "Mobbing Doctrine" is all about strength in numbers and cost-effectiveness over traditional expensive fighters.

They're also exploring rocket-assisted takeoff (RATO), a capability that could potentially allow operations from shorter or austere launch locations.

As founder and CEO Suhas Tejaskanda puts it, "Supreme Lite is our first opportunity to take that thinking out of the digital environment and begin validating it through a real flying aircraft."