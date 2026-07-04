Geely owned Polestar barred from US sales from 2027 models

Polestar posts record 13,126 US sales

Polestar just had its best year ever in the US selling 13,126 cars (up 7%), but still couldn't reach an agreement to keep selling here.

The company said it was disappointed about not finding a solution with the government.

Meanwhile, Ford is pursuing an exemption (thanks to its use of European and U.S.-developed tech) so it can keep importing some models from China.

Polestar will keep selling current stock and supporting owners for now.