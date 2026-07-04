Geely owned Polestar barred from US sales from 2027 models
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Polestar, the Swedish EV brand mostly owned by China's Geely, won't be able to sell its cars in the US starting with 2027 models.
The reason? A new US rule blocks vehicles using Chinese or Russian-linked software or hardware, and since Polestar's cars are made in China, they're out.
Polestar posts record 13,126 US sales
Polestar just had its best year ever in the US selling 13,126 cars (up 7%), but still couldn't reach an agreement to keep selling here.
The company said it was disappointed about not finding a solution with the government.
Meanwhile, Ford is pursuing an exemption (thanks to its use of European and U.S.-developed tech) so it can keep importing some models from China.
Polestar will keep selling current stock and supporting owners for now.