Geely unveils Eva Cab robotaxi as China's 1st driverless taxi
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Geely just revealed the Eva Cab robotaxi at the Beijing Auto Show, China's first taxi built from scratch to drive itself.
Designed for ride-hailing, it stands out with rear-hinged doors and a screen between the headlights.
Production kicks off in 2027 with partners Afari Technology and CaoCao Mobility.
Eva Cab relies on advanced AI
Eva Cab runs on advanced AI, using up to 43 perception components such as LiDAR and HD cameras to spot obstacles and react faster than humans.
Inside, there is no steering wheel or pedals, just a roomy cabin made for relaxing while the car handles 99% of everyday travel scenarios and unmarked rural roads.
Its powerful onboard computer can tackle almost any road scenario, even tricky rural routes.