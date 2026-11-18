Genesis, Alpina, Avinya and Denza target India's luxury car market
India's luxury car scene is getting a serious upgrade.
New brands like Hyundai's Genesis, BMW's Alpina, Tata's Avinya, and BYD's Denza are jumping in to challenge longtime favorites like Mercedes-Benz and Audi, betting on rising affluence in both large and smaller cities.
Even though luxury cars are still just 1% of total sales, India's car market is set to cross the 5 million mark this fiscal year.
BMW hires, Denza plans 6-city showrooms
BMW is hiring fresh talent for Alpina's launch, while Denza plans to begin operations in six cities: Mumbai, Gurugram, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad through exclusive showrooms.
Tata Motors is pursuing Avinya; Hyundai is building Genesis for India in 2027.
With global automakers making their move, India's luxury car segment is about to get a lot more exciting for anyone dreaming of an upgrade.