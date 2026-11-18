India's luxury car scene is getting a serious upgrade.

New brands like Hyundai's Genesis, BMW's Alpina, Tata's Avinya, and BYD's Denza are jumping in to challenge longtime favorites like Mercedes-Benz and Audi, betting on rising affluence in both large and smaller cities.

Even though luxury cars are still just 1% of total sales, India's car market is set to cross the 5 million mark this fiscal year.