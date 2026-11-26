Genesis brand's GV90 SUV is already on sale in South Korea, and it's packing a pretty cool tech twist: a dual infotainment system.

While you're driving, Pleos Connect handles all the essentials like maps and climate controls. Once you park, LG's webOS takes over so you can stream Netflix or YouTube right from the car.

Switching between driving and chill mode is seamless. The screen even shifts position to make it happen.