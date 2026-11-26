Genesis GV90 SUV features dual infotainment for driving and parking
Genesis brand's GV90 SUV is already on sale in South Korea, and it's packing a pretty cool tech twist: a dual infotainment system.
While you're driving, Pleos Connect handles all the essentials like maps and climate controls. Once you park, LG's webOS takes over so you can stream Netflix or YouTube right from the car.
Switching between driving and chill mode is seamless. The screen even shifts position to make it happen.
Genesis GV90 expected in India 2027
The GV90 comes with an expanding pop-up screen (from 23.6 to 24.6-inch), a powerful 123.5-kilowatt-hour battery, and dual-motor all-wheel drive with up to 666hp peak power, so it's as strong as it is smart.
One thing to note: after phone calls, you'll need to manually swap back from webOS to the car's native controls.
The GV90 is out now in South Korea and is expected to come to India in 2027, bringing some serious luxury tech vibes along for the ride.