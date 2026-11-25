Genesis just pulled the wraps off its new G80 Hybrid sedan and GV80 Hybrid SUV at the L.A. Auto Show, and these rides are all about going further.

Thanks to a liquid-cooled battery system, both models promise over 805km on a single tank.

Under the hood, you get a 2.5-liter turbo engine paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive for a smooth, powerful drive.