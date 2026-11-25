Genesis unveils G80 and GV80 hybrids with over 500-mile range
Genesis just pulled the wraps off its new G80 Hybrid sedan and GV80 Hybrid SUV at the L.A. Auto Show, and these rides are all about going further.
Thanks to a liquid-cooled battery system, both models promise over 805km on a single tank.
Under the hood, you get a 2.5-liter turbo engine paired with a seven-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive for a smooth, powerful drive.
G80 30% GV80 24% efficiency gains
The 2027 versions bring big efficiency gains, 30% better in the G80 and 24% in the GV80 compared to their gas-only siblings, so you'll spend less time refueling.
Design-wise, expect fresh grille styles, unique wheels, new colors, and luxe interiors with options like two-tone or Nappa leather seats.
Plus, adjustable regenerative braking lets you control how much energy gets recaptured while driving.
Pricing details will drop closer to early 2027 when these models hit showrooms.