Genesis X Skorpio Concept is an 1,100hp off-roader
Genesis just dropped the X Skorpio Concept, their first extreme off-roader, inspired by a black scorpion from the UAE desert.
Unveiled in the Rub' al Khali Empty Quarter, this beast runs a race-ready V8 engine pushing 1,100hp and 1153Nm of torque.
It also gets a tubular chassis, integrated roll cage, and serious Brembo brakes for those who like things intense.
It gets generous approach, departure and breakover angles
The X Skorpio rolls on chunky 18-inch beadlock wheels with massive 40-inch tires.
Its suspension is tuned for extreme ground clearance and generous approach, departure and breakover angles—designed for harsh desert impacts.
Design-wise, you get V-shaped LED DRLs, circular headlights, bonnet intakes, and a roof scoop that all scream "adventure."
The car is not street-legal
Inside feels premium with soft-touch materials, leather accents, Alcantara grab handles, and cool tech like a steering wheel display plus slidable touchscreen for both driver or co-pilot mode.
There are four-point harnesses and advanced comms too.
Genesis will sell only a limited number in the Middle East—and heads up: these are not street-legal rides! So if you want one, think exclusive collector's toy rather than your daily drive.