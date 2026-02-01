Genesis X Skorpio Concept is an 1,100hp off-roader

The X Skorpio rolls on chunky 18-inch beadlock wheels with massive 40-inch tires. Its suspension is tuned for extreme ground clearance and generous approach, departure and breakover angles—designed for harsh desert impacts. Design-wise, you get V-shaped LED DRLs, circular headlights, bonnet intakes, and a roof scoop that all scream "adventure."

The car is not street-legal

Inside feels premium with soft-touch materials, leather accents, Alcantara grab handles, and cool tech like a steering wheel display plus slidable touchscreen for both driver or co-pilot mode.

There are four-point harnesses and advanced comms too.

Genesis will sell only a limited number in the Middle East—and heads up: these are not street-legal rides! So if you want one, think exclusive collector's toy rather than your daily drive.