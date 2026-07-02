Georgia-based LIV unveils E-Leaf offroad electric camper with 300-amp-hour battery

Full camper amenities starting under $25,000

The E-Leaf Offroad is made for adventure with off-road wheels and diamond-plate armor.

It sleeps three to four people and packs in a Murphy bed, sofa, compact kitchen (with electric cooktop, refrigerator-freezer combo, and microwave), plus a bathroom with shower and toilet and an electric water heater.

You also get a 32-inch TV, air conditioning with a heat pump, backup generator, and Bluetooth monitoring for your power use, all starting under $25,000.

Full specs are coming soon before production kicks off.