Georgia-based LIV unveils E-Leaf offroad electric camper with 300-amp-hour battery
LIV, a Georgia startup known for tough RVs, just revealed the E-Leaf Offroad, its first fully electric camper.
It primarily runs on a big 300-amp-hour lithium battery and rooftop solar panels, though it includes a backup generator that is likely either a gasoline or dual-fuel gasoline/propane model.
The body is built from welded thermoplastic, so no wood or screws to worry about leaks or rot.
Full camper amenities starting under $25,000
The E-Leaf Offroad is made for adventure with off-road wheels and diamond-plate armor.
It sleeps three to four people and packs in a Murphy bed, sofa, compact kitchen (with electric cooktop, refrigerator-freezer combo, and microwave), plus a bathroom with shower and toilet and an electric water heater.
You also get a 32-inch TV, air conditioning with a heat pump, backup generator, and Bluetooth monitoring for your power use, all starting under $25,000.
Full specs are coming soon before production kicks off.