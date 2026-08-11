Why Mercedes, BMW, Volkswagen, and Porsche are struggling in China

To reclaim their luxury status and financial health, German carmakers are innovating at an accelerated pace.

Mercedes-Benz even partnered with fast-food chain McDonald's for a marketing campaign last fall.

The "So Mc-Benz" campaign featured a cheeseburger figurine replacing the traditional three-pointed star on its all-electric CLA sedan.

However, despite these efforts, Mercedes sold only 1,153 units in China in the first half of this year.