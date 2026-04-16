GM auctions ISV-U with proceeds to Medal of Honor Foundation Auto Apr 16, 2026

GM is putting its military-grade Integrated Squad Vehicle-Utility (ISV-U) up for auction, with all proceeds going to the Medal of Honor Foundation.

Originally built for US special forces, this rugged ride blends serious off-road skills with battlefield features.

The auction happens Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Barrett-Jackson, so if you've ever wanted to own a real-deal military vehicle and help a good cause, here's your shot.