GM auctions ISV-U with proceeds to Medal of Honor Foundation
GM is putting its military-grade Integrated Squad Vehicle-Utility (ISV-U) up for auction, with all proceeds going to the Medal of Honor Foundation.
Originally built for US special forces, this rugged ride blends serious off-road skills with battlefield features.
The auction happens Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Barrett-Jackson, so if you've ever wanted to own a real-deal military vehicle and help a good cause, here's your shot.
ISV-U features Duramax engine and armor
The ISV-U runs on a 2.8-liter Duramax turbo-diesel engine and sports BFGoodrich KM3 run-flat tires plus armored skid plates.
Its open roll-cage design fits five people and handles tough terrain with ease, perfect for everything from logistics support to recon missions.
This is a rare chance to snag a piece of GM Defense tech that's actually been used in real military operations.