GM puts $275 million into Spring Hill for gas-engine Cadillac
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GM is putting $275 million into its Spring Hill, Tennessee, factory to ramp up production.
The big news? $150 million of that goes toward building a brand-new Cadillac with a gas engine, while the other $125 million will keep its 2.7-liter engine line running strong.
Spring Hill to add 5th Cadillac
Spring Hill already makes four models: Chevrolet Blazer, Cadillac Lyriq, Vistiq, and XT5, but this new Cadillac will be its fifth.
The fresh investment cements the plant as a key player in GM's strategy and hints at a crossover SUV vibe for the upcoming model.
With the XT5 a decade old and needing something fresh, this move could help Cadillac stay competitive and keep its SUV lineup feeling fresh.