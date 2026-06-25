GM puts $275 million into Spring Hill for gas-engine Cadillac

Spring Hill to add 5th Cadillac

Spring Hill already makes four models: Chevrolet Blazer, Cadillac Lyriq, Vistiq, and XT5, but this new Cadillac will be its fifth.

The fresh investment cements the plant as a key player in GM's strategy and hints at a crossover SUV vibe for the upcoming model.

With the XT5 a decade old and needing something fresh, this move could help Cadillac stay competitive and keep its SUV lineup feeling fresh.