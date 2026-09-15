GM's 2027 Silverado 1500 and Sierra 1500 get software refresh
GM is giving its 2027 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks a major software refresh.
Expect slicker graphics, easier layouts for things like trailering, and over five feet of screen real estate to play with.
The biggest news? Apple CarPlay and Android Auto will appear in picture-in-picture mode after GM had previously opposed phone mirroring in its EVs.
McCormick says larger buttons ease tapping
Colin McCormick from GM says the larger displays mean bigger buttons and easier taps, which should help when driving gets tricky.
Essential features still have physical controls, but some tools (like checking your oil) are now digital.
There's also a swipe-down menu for quick settings and smooth animations for a better feel.
These upgrades will roll out first on high-volume models later this year, with GM hoping to get lots of feedback from drivers.