These tires can sense rain, ice for better emergency braking
What's the story
Tire manufacturer Goodyear in partnership with Dutch research organization TNO, has created a revolutionary technology called SightLine.
The system employs embedded sensors on tires to identify dangerous road conditions such as rain and ice, and enhance a vehicle's automatic emergency braking (AEB) system.
The innovation was showcased at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.
Safety boost
Enhancing safety in adverse conditions
The main goal of Goodyear's SightLine technology is to upgrade the AEB system of the vehicle, especially in difficult road conditions.
The company claims that this sophisticated system can help avoid accidents by allowing safer braking distances.
This minimizes the chances of a vehicle crashing into another stationary vehicle or object on the road.
Tech specs
SightLine's performance in low-friction environments
SightLine is designed to work well in low-friction conditions like rain, ice and snow.
Unlike conventional AEB systems, which are optimized for high-friction surfaces like dry asphalt, Goodyear's smart tire tech can prevent collisions at speeds up to 80km/h.
Werner Happenhofer, VP of Tire Intelligence and e-Mobility Solutions at Goodyear, said the AEB can be activated much earlier with this system.
Future prospects
Goodyear's plans for SightLine-equipped tires
Goodyear first unveiled SightLine back in 2021 as part of its "smart tire" technologies.
The tires could calculate their own air pressure, sense the amount of friction between the rubber and road surface, and detect when the rubber was becoming too worn.
Now, the firm plans to offer its SightLine-equipped tires and software to automakers as an additional safety feature for AEB systems.
Regulatory impact
SightLine's relevance amid new AEB regulations
The introduction of SightLine comes at a time when the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has mandated all vehicles sold in the US, to have an AEB system by 2029.
The auto industry has requested a delay in implementing this rule, citing technological limitations.
However, Goodyear believes its new technology could help automakers meet these regulatory requirements.