Google revamps Android Automotive OS for software defined vehicles
Google just dropped a fresh version of its Android Automotive OS, now designed for "Software Defined Vehicles."
This means it's not just about the music and maps anymore. Cars running this system can handle things like voice controls, maintenance alerts, and even receive new features through simple over-the-air updates.
Basically, your car can keep getting smarter without visiting a shop.
A unified platform for all vehicles
Car companies have always juggled different software, making things messy and slow.
Google teamed up with big names like Qualcomm and Renault to create a single open-source platform that saves time and money for manufacturers.
Now, carmakers can focus on cool features rather than tech headaches, and we might see more innovative rides because of it.
The open-source release is set for later this year.