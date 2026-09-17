GoSun unveils Moonrider 27 electric tractor for small farms
GoSun just dropped the Moonrider 27, an all-electric tractor designed for small farms.
It's got a 27-horsepower motor, runs on battery, and can even recharge with an optional solar roof, so you can skip the diesel and plug into sunlight or a regular outlet.
Built in India but headed for North America, it's all about making farming greener and more affordable.
Moonrider 27 priced $19,995 preorders open
No engine means less maintenance and zero exhaust fumes, good news for both farmers and the planet.
Priced at $19,995, it's set to compete with traditional diesel tractors. Preorders are open now, and you'll see it in fields by early 2027.
Electric tractors are still new on the scene, but with options like this getting more accessible (and solar-friendly), sustainable farming is finally picking up speed.