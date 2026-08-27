Government considers reintroducing E10 through premium fuels amid E20 complaints

Many people have noticed their cars running less smoothly on E20 and want a choice.

The petroleum ministry is still deciding if E10 should be priced as a regular or premium fuel (since premium now costs more than regular).

They have also made it clear: current premium fuels cannot just be swapped for plain E10 because they include extra additives.

No final decision yet, but the move is all about giving drivers, especially those with older rides, a better option.