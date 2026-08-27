Government considers reintroducing E10 through premium fuels amid E20 complaints
The government is thinking about making E10 gasoline available again, after many drivers complained that the newer E20 fuel hurts their cars' mileage and has a negative impact on their cars, especially in older vehicles.
Officials are talking to major oil companies about offering E10 through premium fuel options like XP95, Speed, and Power95, so they would not need to set up new storage and dispensing infrastructure at fuel stations.
Petroleum ministry weighing E10 pricing
Many people have noticed their cars running less smoothly on E20 and want a choice.
The petroleum ministry is still deciding if E10 should be priced as a regular or premium fuel (since premium now costs more than regular).
They have also made it clear: current premium fuels cannot just be swapped for plain E10 because they include extra additives.
No final decision yet, but the move is all about giving drivers, especially those with older rides, a better option.