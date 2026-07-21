Government says E20 may cut mileage 3% to 5%
Heads up if you drive an older car or bike: E20 gasoline (with 20% ethanol) could drop your mileage by 3% to 5%, according to the government. This mostly affects vehicles built for the older E10 fuel.
Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi also pointed out that things like how you drive and take care of your ride matter too.
Automakers still honoring E20 warranties
Even with a slight dip in mileage, E20 has its perks: higher octane, smoother acceleration, and better anti-knocking properties.
The good news? After years of using ethanol-blended fuels across millions of vehicles, there haven't been major engine issues reported.
Automakers are still honoring warranties for customers using fuel that complies with E20 specifications, and the government isn't planning to switch back to less ethanol anytime soon.