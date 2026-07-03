Hardeep Singh Puri says ethanol-blended gasoline won't affect car insurance
Good news for drivers: Union petroleum minister Hardeep Singh Puri has cleared up the confusion: using ethanol-blended gasoline won't mess with your car insurance.
Despite rumors online, insurance companies can't reject claims just because you're using government-approved blended fuel.
India has already hit 20% ethanol in gasoline and is aiming for even higher blends.
Puri says ethanol-blended gasoline boosts acceleration
Puri also reassured everyone about performance worries, saying ethanol actually boosts acceleration and cuts down engine knocking (it is even used in racing cars).
While you might notice a tiny drop in mileage, it's nothing major.
He emphasized that insurance policies depend on maintenance and accident details, not on what kind of fuel you use.
Plus, India worked closely with auto industry experts before rolling out these blends, and more testing will happen before going further.