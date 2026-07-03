Hardeep Singh Puri says ethanol-blended gasoline won't affect car insurance

Puri says ethanol-blended gasoline boosts acceleration

Puri also reassured everyone about performance worries, saying ethanol actually boosts acceleration and cuts down engine knocking (it is even used in racing cars).

While you might notice a tiny drop in mileage, it's nothing major.

He emphasized that insurance policies depend on maintenance and accident details, not on what kind of fuel you use.

Plus, India worked closely with auto industry experts before rolling out these blends, and more testing will happen before going further.