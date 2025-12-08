Harley-Davidson CVO Road Glide hits India at ₹67.37 lakh

This beast runs on a 1,982cc Milwaukee-Eight 121 V-twin engine delivering 115hp and 183Nm of torque—noticeably more power than the regular version. It comes with Showa USD fork and Brembo brakes for smoother rides. The massive 12.3-inch TFT display packs Wi-Fi, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, and pumps music through a Rockford Fosgate Stage II audio system.

Is it worth your money?

At ₹21.62 lakh more than the standard Road Glide (which is ₹45.75 lakh), this one's for those who want top-tier performance and all the bells and whistles Harley can offer in a touring bike—plus that signature style you can't really put a price on.