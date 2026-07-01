Haryana gives 100% tax exemption for EVs up to ₹30L
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Haryana just made buying a new electric vehicle (EV) a lot more tempting: there's now a 100% exemption on motor vehicle tax for EVs with an ex-showroom price of up to ₹30 lakh.
Announced after a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, the move is all about making green rides more popular and cutting down pollution.
Haryana 50% EV rebate above ₹30L
If you're eyeing an EV above ₹30 lakh, you'll still get a 50% tax rebate. CNG vehicles keep their 20% concession.
Plus, women who register non-commercial vehicles up to ₹20 lakh in their own name get an extra 1% tax rebate, a small but meaningful step toward supporting women's independence and economic participation in Haryana.