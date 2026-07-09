Haryana launches PM e-Drive free EV chargers with ₹2,000 cr

UHBVN teams with 18 departments

UHBVN is teaming up with 18 government departments to find spots for these chargers: think hospitals, schools, and highways.

Urban sites need at least 60 square meters; highways need 300 square meters.

Gurugram already has around 130 to 150 EV charging connectors, stations, and battery swapping points, mostly at private locations, but by the end of 2026, MCG and CESL plan to add 15 more public charging spots, making it much easier for everyone in Haryana to go electric.