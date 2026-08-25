Heart Aerospace X1 completes 1st flight in upstate New York
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The X1, the biggest fully electric airplane ever built, has completed its first flight in upstate New York.
This 30-seater from Heart Aerospace flew for 27 minutes at 1,100 feet, and, get this, it only used about $5 worth of electricity.
It's a big step for making larger planes run on clean energy.
Heart Aerospace ES-30 hybrid due 2031
Heart Aerospace isn't stopping here. They're already working on the ES-30, a hybrid-electric plane that should be ready by 2031.
With a range extender and lower operating costs, it could make flying greener and cheaper.
Airlines like United and Air Canada are already showing interest in hopping on board.