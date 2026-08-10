Hero MotoCorp 1st electric motorcycle with Zero Motorcycles by 2027

These upcoming electric motorcycles are all about better performance, ride quality, and longer range, quite a step up from Hero's current Vida electric scooter range.

Hero MotoCorp plans to raise its monthly Vida production capacity to 45,000 units in FY27, from 15,000 units at the end of FY26.

Chief Business Officer of Hero MotoCorp's Emerging Mobility Business Unit Kausalya Nandakumar shared that the team is using lessons from the Vida program to make sure these bikes meet what riders actually want.

Design patents for the VXZ model are already filed, so things are moving fast.