Hero MotoCorp posts 5,68,398 August 2026 dispatches, scooters lead growth
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Hero MotoCorp just posted solid numbers for August 2026, dispatching 5,68,398 units, a 2.65% jump from last year and up 6.56% from July.
The real stars were scooters and Vida electric two-wheelers, which helped offset a slight dip in motorcycle sales.
Hero MotoCorp dispatches 25,558 Vida EVs
Scooter sales soared by 42.80%, hitting 74,547 units and making up 13.12% of total sales.
Vida EVs also impressed with 25,558 units dispatched and registrations jumping by 38%.
While domestic dispatches grew by 4.46%, motorcycle sales slipped slightly, and exports dropped sharply, down 24.56%.
Hero's shift toward scooters and electric rides is clearly paying off as they adapt to what buyers want now.