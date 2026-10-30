Hero MotoCorp to boost Vida scooter production over 80,000 monthly
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Hero MotoCorp is gearing up to boost its Vida electric scooter output in a big way.
After running into supply shortages that left showrooms nearly empty, the company now plans to ramp up monthly production from 30,000 to over 80,000 scooters by the second quarter of FY28.
Hero MotoCorp targets 8,500 sales points
With electric scooters now making up more than 20% of the scooter segment, Hero isn't alone: rivals like TVS and Bajaj are also scaling up fast.
To keep pace, Hero wants Vida in more hands and more places, aiming to expand from 700 outlets to tap into its huge network of 8,500 sales points across India.
The goal: get more people riding electric and keep shelves stocked for the growing crowd looking for greener rides.