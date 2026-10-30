Hero MotoCorp to launch Karizma XMR 250 and Xpulse soon
Hero MotoCorp is about to launch the Karizma XMR 250 and a fresh, lower-capacity Xpulse.
Both bikes have already been spotted in their final form, so they're likely hitting showrooms soon.
It's all part of Hero's bigger push into the premium bike scene, where they currently hold less than 2% of the market.
The company plans to roll out three or four major new models by the end of FY27.
Bigger 150-350 cc sales jump 31%
Demand for bigger bikes is booming: sales in the 150-350 cc segment jumped 31% year-over-year in early FY27, and Hero's own Xpulse range saw over 30% retail growth.
To keep up, Hero recently updated its Xtreme lineup and plans to launch new versions like the Karizma XMR 250 and Xtreme 160R.
They're also expanding their Premia dealership network and boosting production to make sure these new rides are easy to get your hands on.