Hero MotoCorp to launch Karizma XMR 250 and Xpulse soon

Hero MotoCorp is about to launch the Karizma XMR 250 and a fresh, lower-capacity Xpulse.

Both bikes have already been spotted in their final form, so they're likely hitting showrooms soon.

It's all part of Hero's bigger push into the premium bike scene, where they currently hold less than 2% of the market.

The company plans to roll out three or four major new models by the end of FY27.