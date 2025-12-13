Next Article
Hero MotoCorp tops India's motorcycle sales in November 2025
Auto
Hero MotoCorp just had a big win, leading the pack with over 5.1 lakh bikes sold last month—a 25% jump from last year.
The festive season rush definitely played a part, helping Hero maintain momentum during the festive period and beyond.
Other details:
Honda stayed strong at number two, growing sales by nearly 24% with its popular mid-sized models.
TVS also impressed, jumping almost 19%, while Royal Enfield saw a similar boost thanks to strong demand for its 350 cc and 650 cc models.
Bajaj Auto, though, slipped a bit with sales down by about 8%, showing just how competitive the market is right now.