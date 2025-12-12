India's EV battery demand set for 14x jump by 2032
India's appetite for EV batteries is about to blow up—demand could soar from 17.7GWh in 2025 to a huge 256.3GWh by 2032, according to a new report.
That's a 14-fold leap, as electrification speeds up and the country races to build out its supply chain.
What's driving this surge?
Government policies like CAFE norms, special incentives, and rising fuel prices are pushing more people and companies toward electric vehicles.
Plus, new EV models keep hitting the market, making batteries a hot commodity.
Tech upgrades—and some speed bumps
Cooler battery tech (like next-gen LFPs and sodium-ion cells) is making EVs safer and more affordable, with Indian companies ramping up giga factories.
But there are still hurdles: supply chain risks, high startup costs, and not enough local minerals mean India needs smart policies and big investments to keep the momentum going.