India's EV battery demand set for 14x jump by 2032

Government policies like CAFE norms, special incentives, and rising fuel prices are pushing more people and companies toward electric vehicles . Plus, new EV models keep hitting the market, making batteries a hot commodity.

Tech upgrades—and some speed bumps

Cooler battery tech (like next-gen LFPs and sodium-ion cells) is making EVs safer and more affordable, with Indian companies ramping up giga factories.

But there are still hurdles: supply chain risks, high startup costs, and not enough local minerals mean India needs smart policies and big investments to keep the momentum going.