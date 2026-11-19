Hero rolls out nearly 15,000 E20-E85 flex motorcycles in India
Hero MotoCorp has rolled out nearly 15,000 of its new Splendor+ Flex and HF Deluxe Flex motorcycles since June 2026.
These bikes can run on a mix of gasoline and ethanol (anywhere from E20 to E85), making them a bit more future-ready.
Right now, they're only available at select dealerships because E85 fuel isn't widely found in India yet.
Hero tweaks engines, plans Brazil plant
Even though most places in India only have E20 fuel, people are still picking up these flex-fuel models for their flexibility.
Hero has tweaked the engines so they work well with different blends.
Looking ahead, the company plans to expand into Brazil with a new manufacturing plant, so it's not just an India story anymore.