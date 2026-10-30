Hero Vida sells over 200,000 electric scooters in 2026
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Hero Vida just crossed a big milestone: selling over 200,000 electric scooters in 2026, up a huge 77% from last year.
October was especially strong, with a record 27,435 scooters sold that month alone (66% more than last October).
It's clear more people are switching to EVs.
Hero Vida raises Chittoor capacity 30,000
To keep up with the buzz, Hero Vida boosted monthly production capacity at its Chittoor plant in Andhra Pradesh to 30,000 scooters per month.
The brand now holds an impressive 11% share of India's electric two-wheeler market and ranks fourth behind TVS, Bajaj, and Ather.
The company is estimated to hit up to 260,000 sales by year-end and hinted at ramping up production even further next year as demand keeps rising.