Hindustan Zinc, IIT Madras unveil partly zinc-air powered e-three-wheeler prototype
Hindustan Zinc and IIT Madras just rolled out a new electric three-wheeler prototype that runs partly on a zinc-air battery.
The idea? Make electric vehicles less dependent on lithium-ion batteries and potentially extend driving range.
Right now, the zinc-air battery covers about 10% of the vehicle's energy needs, while a lithium-ion battery still handles acceleration and extra power.
Zinc-air could reduce India's battery imports
Zinc-air batteries use a safe, water-based electrolyte and get their power from a reaction between zinc and oxygen in the air, so they're cheaper, safer, and tap into India's own zinc reserves.
This tech could help India rely less on imported materials for batteries.
Project explores zinc for energy independence
This project kicked off in 2024 to move innovative ideas out of labs and onto roads.
As CEO Amarendu Prakash put it, the goal is to explore how zinc can boost India's energy independence, especially through greener transport and better ways to store renewable energy.