HMSI June 2 wheeler sales top 5.2L exports nearly 50%
Auto
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) just had a strong June, selling over 5.2 lakh two-wheelers, a solid 23% jump from last year.
Most of this came from higher sales in India, but exports really took off too, growing by nearly 50% compared to last June.
HMSI Q1 sales 16L up 17%
From April to June (Q1 FY27), HMSI sold over 16 lakh vehicles, up 17% year-on-year.
President and CEO Tsutsumu Otani credits the steady demand and smart operations for the growth, saying their wide product range and dealer network are helping them keep up the pace while staying flexible for whatever comes next.