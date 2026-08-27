Honda and T-Hub launch innovation challenge 2.0 for Indian startups
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Honda and T-Hub are back with Innovation Challenge 2.0, calling on Indian startups to rethink digital mobility and customer experience.
This yearlong program is all about teaming up and turning fresh ideas into real solutions.
Three tracks offer up to 4.8cr
Startups can compete in three new challenge areas, with four selected startups from each getting up to ₹40 lakh to build proof of concept projects with Honda's teams.
Over a 12-week sprint, teams will work directly with Honda's engineering and business teams to see their ideas move from concept to possible integration into actual Honda offerings.
A total funding of up to ₹4.8 crore.