Honda Cars India June sales jump 71% driven by City
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Honda Cars India just had a great June, with sales shooting up by 71% compared to last year.
They sold 8,788 cars in total, and much of that buzz came from strong demand for the new Honda City sedan and the soon-to-arrive ZR-V SUV.
Honda India sales 4,618 exports 506
Out of all cars sold, 4,618 were snapped up in India and 506 were shipped overseas.
Kunal Behl, Vice President for marketing and sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. credits popular models like City, Amaze, and Elevate for this momentum.
He's hopeful that better monsoon weather will keep things rolling. Plus, with ZR-V deliveries starting this month, Honda expects sales to climb even higher as they target the SUV crowd.