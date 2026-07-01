Honda Cars India June sales jump 71% driven by City

Honda India sales 4,618 exports 506

Out of all cars sold, 4,618 were snapped up in India and 506 were shipped overseas.

Kunal Behl, Vice President for marketing and sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. credits popular models like City, Amaze, and Elevate for this momentum.

He's hopeful that better monsoon weather will keep things rolling. Plus, with ZR-V deliveries starting this month, Honda expects sales to climb even higher as they target the SUV crowd.