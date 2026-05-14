Honda drops EV projects, unveils hybrid prototypes for US 2028
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Honda is switching gears from electric cars to hybrids, showing off new prototypes, a wedge-shaped sedan, and an Acura SUV, powered by its latest hybrid technology.
Both are set to hit US roads by 2028.
This move follows Honda dropping several EV projects, including the 0 Sedan, 0 SUV and some Sony-collab models.
Honda to launch 15 hybrids worldwide
By March 2030, Honda plans to launch 15 hybrid models worldwide, with most heading to the US.
Its updated hybrid system promises over 10% better efficiency and costs more than 30% less.
Over the next 3 years, it is investing $28 billion in hybrids and gas cars, but still keeping $5 billion aside for future EVs.