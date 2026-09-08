Honda Elevate facelift to arrive in India early October 2026
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Honda's Elevate SUV is getting a refresh and will hit Indian roads in early October 2026.
The facelift brings a sharper look with new LED lights, a redesigned grille, fresh alloy wheels, and updated bumpers, all while keeping the same reliable 1.5-liter gasoline engine under the hood.
Ventilated seats and 360-degree camera expected
Inside, expect comfier vibes with new upholstery and possibly a cool new cabin theme.
Honda is expected to add ventilated front seats and a 360-degree camera; the current model misses out on features such as a panoramic sunroof and dual-zone climate control.
Prices are expected to be higher than the current model, but it's aiming to stay competitive with rivals like the Creta and Seltos.