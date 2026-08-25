Honda launches ADV160 flex-fuel scooter and Rebel 300 in India
Honda just dropped two new rides for India: the ADV160 scooter and the Rebel 300 motorcycle.
The ADV160 starts at ₹1.70 lakh, while the Rebel 300 comes in at ₹2.22 lakh (Standard) and ₹2.62 lakh (E-Clutch), all ex-showroom in Bengaluru.
You can book either one now for ₹5,000, with deliveries kicking off mid-October.
ADV160 E85 capable, Rebel 300 286cc
The ADV160 is making headlines as the first flex-fuel scooter introduced by HMSI in India, so you can fill up with blends up to E85 if you want to go greener.
It packs a 156.93cc liquid-cooled engine, a roomy 27-liter under-seat storage spot, a slick TFT display with Honda RoadSync connectivity, and even torque control for extra safety.
The Rebel 300 is all about power and style with its 286cc engine and comes in both Standard and E-Clutch versions: think LED lighting, smart TFT dash, ABS brakes, the works!
Both are available through Honda's BigWing dealerships as part of their push toward premium bikes in India.