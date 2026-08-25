Honda launches ADV160 flex-fuel scooter and Rebel 300 in India

Honda just dropped two new rides for India: the ADV160 scooter and the Rebel 300 motorcycle.

The ADV160 starts at ₹1.70 lakh, while the Rebel 300 comes in at ₹2.22 lakh (Standard) and ₹2.62 lakh (E-Clutch), all ex-showroom in Bengaluru.

You can book either one now for ₹5,000, with deliveries kicking off mid-October.