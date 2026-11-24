Honda launches CB500 in India priced from ₹2.75L ex-showroom
Honda just dropped the CB500 in India, with prices kicking off at ₹2.75 lakh (ex-showroom).
This launch brings back the air-cooled single-cylinder 500 cc segment that's been missing since Royal Enfield stopped its 500 cc models in 2020.
The CB500 packs a 501 cc engine delivering 28hp and 43.3 Nm of torque.
You can pre-book now, and deliveries are expected by late 2026.
Honda CB500 available in 3 trims
There are three versions: Alloy (₹2.75 lakh) in Pearl Igneous Black or Pearl Deep Ground Gray;
Spoke (₹3 lakh) with cross-spoke tubeless rims in Rebel Red Metallic or Matt Steel Silver Metallic;
and the top-end variant (₹3.02 lakh) with special graphics.
All models come loaded with Honda Selectable Torque Control, RoadSync connectivity, a manageable 189kg weight, and a versatile 19-inch front wheel, making it an appealing pick for anyone after an affordable but capable ride.