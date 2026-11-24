Honda just dropped the CB500 in India, with prices kicking off at ₹2.75 lakh (ex-showroom).

This launch brings back the air-cooled single-cylinder 500 cc segment that's been missing since Royal Enfield stopped its 500 cc models in 2020.

The CB500 packs a 501 cc engine delivering 28hp and 43.3 Nm of torque.

You can pre-book now, and deliveries are expected by late 2026.