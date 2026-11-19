Honda launches Rebel 500 cruiser in India priced from ₹4.49L
Honda just dropped the Rebel 500 cruiser in India, starting at ₹4.49 lakh for the Standard and ₹4.89 lakh for the E-Clutch version.
You can book it at Honda BigWing dealerships, and it comes in two sleek colors: Mat Axis Grey Metallic and Mat Dune Brown.
Rebel 500 471cc twin with e-clutch
This bike packs a 471cc parallel-twin engine with 45.6hp at 8,500 rpm, plus Honda's E-Clutch tech for super-smooth gear shifts (you can go clutchless or stick to manual).
It also features an LED projector headlamp, a modern TFT display with RoadSync connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation, and safety tech like dual-channel ABS and Selectable Torque Control, making it ready for both city commutes and longer rides.