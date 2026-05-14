Honda plans India-focused compact midsize models, 10 vehicles by 2030

Toshihiro Mibe leans on motorcycle supply

Honda President Toshihiro Mibe says the company is zeroing in on sub-4-meter and midsize models: think city-friendly size but with more space.

To make this happen faster, Honda will use local resources, team up with outside partners, and lean on its strong motorcycle supply chain (which sold a whopping 5.8 million units in the 2026 financial year).

With less than 2% market share right now, Honda clearly wants to step up its game in the Indian car scene.