Honda celebrates 1965 F1 win with a limited-run scale model

Honda has announced the launch of an ultra-detailed model of its iconic RA272 race car. The stunning replica will be on display at Monterey Car Week. The 1965 Honda RA272 was the first Japanese car to win a Formula 1 Grand Prix, marking a major milestone in motorsport history. Now, after six decades and multiple F1 wins (including powering last year's championship-winning Red Bull R20), Honda is celebrating this legacy with a limited-edition scale model.

Model details The scale model is offered in 2 sizes The scale model comes in two sizes: a 1:8 scale and a more affordable but still pricey 1:18 scale. The larger model, which is priced at $28,995 (nearly ₹25.4 lakh), is limited to just 30 units. It has been created by Bristol-based Amalgam Collection models after scanning the original RA272 at Honda's Collection Hall in Motegi, Japan.

Craftsmanship Both versions come with a display case and certification The 1:8 scale model is a true labor of love, taking an estimated 4,500 hours to develop and comprising 1,600 pieces. The assembly process alone takes about 450 hours. Both versions come with a display case, certification and booklet signed by Koji Watanabe, the President of Honda Racing Corporation. They will be available during Monterey Car Week at The Quail show and Rolex-sponsored vintage car races at Laguna Seca.