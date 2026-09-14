Honda raises 3rd-generation Amaze prices, ADAS-equipped range ₹7.65L to ₹9.99L
Honda just bumped up prices for its third-generation Amaze sedan by as much as ₹15,210 on certain models.
The new price range is now ₹7.65 lakh to ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
Even with the hike, the Amaze stays one of the more budget-friendly options out there. Plus, it comes with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features you don't usually see at this price.
Variant price hikes, 1.2L engine retained
The price jump isn't the same for every version: V manual is up by ₹14,010 and V automatic by ₹4,710; VX manual climbs ₹13,410 while VX automatic gets the biggest bump at ₹15,210.
ZX manual goes up by ₹14,210 but, interestingly, ZX automatic stays put.
Under the hood, you still get a 1.2-liter engine and features like full-LED lights and a big touchscreen, so you're not missing out on essentials despite paying a bit more.