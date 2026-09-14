Honda raises 3rd-generation Amaze prices, ADAS-equipped range ₹7.65L to ₹9.99L

Honda just bumped up prices for its third-generation Amaze sedan by as much as ₹15,210 on certain models.

The new price range is now ₹7.65 lakh to ₹9.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Even with the hike, the Amaze stays one of the more budget-friendly options out there. Plus, it comes with advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) features you don't usually see at this price.