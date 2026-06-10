Honda recalls over 880,000 US vehicles including SUVs and pickups
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Honda is recalling over 880,000 vehicles in the US including SUVs and pickups.
This affects certain Pilot, Ridgeline, Passport, and Acura MDX models sold or registered in states where road salt speeds up corrosion, mostly in colder regions.
Honda offers free inspections and repairs
If your car's on the list, Honda will inspect it for free and fix any problems.
Look out for a mail notice starting July 7, or check your VIN on NHTSA.gov from June 10 to see if you're affected.
For questions, just call Honda at 888-234-2138.
No injuries have been reported so far.