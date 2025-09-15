Honda slashes prices of Amaze, City, Elevate ahead of GST
Honda Cars India just dropped some major festive season offers for September 2025, right before the new GST 2.0 rules kick in on September 22.
If you've been eyeing a new ride, now's the time—there are price cuts up to ₹95,500 across their Amaze, City, and Elevate line-up.
Perks include cash discounts and loyalty bonuses to make those deals even sweeter.
Check out the model-wise benefits
Here's the breakdown: The Amaze gets up to ₹97,200 off (second-gen) and ₹77,200 (third-gen).
The City sedan is offering up to ₹1.07L in benefits—but heads up, that doesn't include the hybrid version.
For max savings, check out the Elevate SUV: its top-end ZX trim comes with a hefty ₹1.22L discount, while VX and V trims also get solid offers.
Honda's hoping these deals help more folks drive home happy this festive season!