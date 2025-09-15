Honda slashes prices of Amaze, City, Elevate ahead of GST

Check out the model-wise benefits

Here's the breakdown: The Amaze gets up to ₹97,200 off (second-gen) and ₹77,200 (third-gen).

The City sedan is offering up to ₹1.07L in benefits—but heads up, that doesn't include the hybrid version.

For max savings, check out the Elevate SUV: its top-end ZX trim comes with a hefty ₹1.22L discount, while VX and V trims also get solid offers.

Honda's hoping these deals help more folks drive home happy this festive season!