Honda teases Alpha electric SUV ahead of India debut
Honda just teased its upcoming Alpha electric SUV with some pretty eye-catching design sketches.
Set for a global debut in India on December 2, 2026, the Alpha sports a broad front fascia with a dark panel housing Honda's new H logo, a slim lighting strip, and distinctive lighting elements at the outer corners, definitely aiming for that modern vibe.
Honda Alpha interior with floating touchscreen
The interior keeps things fresh with a wide dashboard, a large floating touchscreen, and digital gages.
There's smartphone connectivity (yep, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), blue ambient lighting running into the doors, and a cool mix of light and dark colors.
Practical details like large alloy wheels with a geometric design, extra storage in the raised center console, and rear air conditioning vents show Honda's trying to balance comfort with all that new tech.