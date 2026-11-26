Honda teases ALPHA electric SUV before December 2 global premiere
Honda just dropped a teaser for its new ALPHA electric SUV, which is set for its global premiere on December 2, 2026.
The sneak peek shows off some cool lighting details and a bold bumper design, though most of the front is still hidden under wraps.
The ALPHA name stands out on the license plate, definitely hard to miss.
Honda's ALPHA 1st India-built global EV
The ALPHA will be Honda's first global electric SUV built in India at its Tapukara plant in Rajasthan.
First seen as the 0 Alpha concept at last year's Japan Mobility Show, this EV is a big step in Honda's push for more electric options, especially for Indian and international markets.
Design sketches hint at a sleek look and tech-packed interior, but we'll have to wait until the global premiere on December 2 for more details.