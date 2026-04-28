Honda to launch refreshed City and imported ZR-V in India

City gasoline/hybrid ₹12L-₹20L ZR-V near ₹40L

The updated City keeps its gasoline and hybrid options; the hybrid (City e:HEV) packs a two-motor system with a 1.5-liter gasoline engine.

Expect prices to start at ₹12 lakh for gasoline versions and reach up to ₹20 lakh for hybrids.

The ZR-V SUV is likely to land around ₹40 lakh, aiming at premium rivals like Skoda Kodiaq.

If you're looking for something fresh from Honda, these launches might be worth watching.